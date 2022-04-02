Uttar Pradesh woman turns savior, waves her red saree towards moving train to report broken track

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

Uttar Pradesh woman, Omwati is earning praises all around for her swift action which averted a train accident in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. Upon noticing the broken track, the 53-year-old woman placed a red cloth across the track to display a warning signal. She then ran towards approaching train waving her red saree towards the driver.

As the train had just left station, it was moving slowly and the driver noticed the potential danger. He immediately stopped the train, which was ferrying around 150 passengers.

According to villagers, Omwati didn't move away from the track until the train stopped. The driver had to apply emergency brakes.

The driver offered her Rs 100 and thanked her. Omwati initially did not take it but had to accept when driver asked her to keep the money as sign of respect.