Uttar Pradesh woman turns savior, waves her red saree towards moving train to report broken track

Chandigarh, April 2
Uttar Pradesh woman, Omwati is earning praises all around for her swift action which averted a train accident in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. Upon noticing the broken track, the 53-year-old woman placed a red cloth across the track to display a warning signal. She then ran towards approaching train waving her red saree towards the driver.
As the train had just left station, it was moving slowly and the driver noticed the potential danger. He immediately stopped the train, which was ferrying around 150 passengers.
According to villagers, Omwati didn't move away from the track until the train stopped. The driver had to apply emergency brakes.
ये मोहम्मदी हैं,— Vijay Kumar (Lucky) (@Lucky_Singh_9) March 31, 2022
एटा से टूंडला पैसेंजर ट्रेन जा रही थी पटरी टूटी हुई थी मोहम्मदी ने देखा पटरी टूटी है तो इन्होंने अपनी लाल साड़ी उतारी ट्रेन को दिखाया जिससे ट्रेन रुक गयी!
माता जी सैल्यूट है आपको 🙏#Etah #Tundla #TRAIN pic.twitter.com/O72mRFlVlx
The driver offered her Rs 100 and thanked her. Omwati initially did not take it but had to accept when driver asked her to keep the money as sign of respect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Bid to remove me backed by United States, says Pakistan PM
The White House has denied that the US is seeking to remove ...
Politicisation of Indo-Nepal boundary issue should be avoided: Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba
Sher Bahadur Deuba urges PM Modi to establish bilateral mech...
Two villagers shot at 'mistakenly' in Arunachal's Tirap
The injured villagers have been sent to Assam Medical Colleg...
India-Australia trade pact to facilitate exchange of students, professionals, tourists: Modi
The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement...