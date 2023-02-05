‘Valentine gift for girlfriend mice’: Video of rat stealing diamond necklace from jewellery shop goes viral, Twitterati in splits

Chandigarh, February 5
Incidents of robbery are quite common across as many CCTV videos keep circulating on social media platforms where people break into houses, shops and carry out burglary. Most people bear consequences and get penalised after being caught but imagine the dilemma if you find a mouse carrying out the act with impunity. Well a video in this regard has been getting viral where a rat could be seen stealing a precious diamond necklace kept on display at a jewellery shop.
The video has been shared on Twitter by Rajesh Hingankar, who is an IPS officer.
#अब ये चूहा डायमंड का नेकलेस किसके लिए ले गया होगा.... 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dkqOAG0erB— Rajesh Hingankar IPS (@RajeshHinganka2) January 28, 2023
The video shows the rodent jumping onto the necklace stand and later scurrying back through same path with the precious pendant.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 1 lakh views. Netizens have initiated a fun feast over the peculiar act in comment section. Many are left in splits.
अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड छछूंदर के लिए😂🤣😂🤣— Virendra Sharma (@VirendraSharmaG) January 28, 2023
🤣🤣🤣🤣— Vinod Kumar Sharma (@vinodssp1978) January 28, 2023
Sabki halat ek Jesi he.......pati ho ya chuha 😝— BHARAT_SSJ (@Bharat_SSJ) January 28, 2023
14 फरवरी आ रही उसी का इंतज़ाम कर रहा...— Raj Pandey (@RajPand77124148) January 28, 2023
उसकी पत्नी चूहियां के लिए 😀— Mahesh Mawle (@MawleB) January 28, 2023
अपनी चूहिया रानी के लिए😂— Vaamhast (@Victor0240) January 29, 2023
चुहिया काफी डिमांडिंग होगी।— S.K Shukla (@SukhbinderShuk3) January 29, 2023
