Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 15

Veteran actor Dharmendra has dropped a jaw-dropping picture of his from his upcoming project ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’. The actor looks unidentifiable as he plays the role of Sheikh Salim Chishti in a long robe, turban and long white beard.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Dharmendra wrote “Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes”.

Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IQpAoaS67y — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

an other look…… hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/TsYlHBKXXt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

Many hailed the actor and showered their blessings for on him. Actor too replied to many of his well-wishers.

बधाई सर। आप अभिनय के बादशाह हैं। — lalit fulara (@fularapurohit) February 15, 2023

Good luck Dharam ji ...all 🙏 respect to u — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) February 15, 2023

Rabb rakha! Best wishes for your crucial role, you are inspiration ro many. — ਕਪਿਲ ਸਿੰਘ (@KBB020) February 15, 2023

God bless you dharam ji....I have been grown watching your films since my childhood...Love you so much...You are most favorites Hero of my late father also...God bless you always ..Live long lovely life ahead — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) February 15, 2023

Sir, this is a wonderful getup …eagerly waiting to see you on screen 🌺 — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) February 15, 2023

Great ..your eyes are looking very impressive...great looks as ever ..

Tuhaanu Milna si..but tusin milde hi nahin ..asin school time toh lekar AJ Tak tuhaadiyaan, Sunny te Bobby,Abhay diyaan saariyaan pictures dekhi U r an emotional person,seen U as a judge.when can I meet you — Col Anil K Sharma (@AnilksharmaK) February 15, 2023

However, few tried to troll the actor for his appearance saying he looked like a struggling actor. Dharmendra though schooled them perfectly with his usual wit and liveliness.

Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling………Resting means …..end of your loving dreams…. end of your beautiful journey 🙏 . — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

The series has been produced by Contiloe Digital. It chronicles workings and succession drama in Mughal Empire. Actor Naseeruddin Shah will be playing Akbar in the show.

#Dharmendra #turban