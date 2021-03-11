Vibrant video of 3 Bharatnatyam dancers doing hip-hop mash in saris creates a buzz around the world, what’s your say?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 26

Oh wow! this fusion of hip-hop and Bharatnatyam would want you to dance with it.

A video of Bharatanatyam choreographer Usha J--with two others--doing a beautiful classical fusion dance on an English song wearing saris has won them hearts on the social media.

The beautiful funky Indo-Western dance steps have gone insanely viral and are winning the hearts of people.

Writer and historian Jekka Namakkal has also shared this latest video of Usha on Twitter and has praised Usha's talent.

Usha has named this dance as Hybrid Bharatanatyam. Her desi steps on English songs are vibrant.

Sharing the video, Jekka Namakkal wrote, Usha is just learning about J's work. A Franco-Tamilian dancer and choreographer. Let me tell you this is very cute.

Usha J has been doing hip-hop for nine years and Bharatnatyam for four years. She also has a master's degree in Entrepreneurship and Project Management. Seeing Usha's dance, a large number of people are following her. Based on the Indian dance form, she adds French style to it. His video is going viral on social media and people are praising her fiercely.