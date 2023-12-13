Vicky Kaushal romances 'Animal' star Tripti Dimri; watch viral pictures from shoot in Croatia

Chandigarh, December 13
Tripti Dimri is hogging the limelight following the success of ‘Animal,’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Adding to her achievements, Tripti is now gearing up for her second project alongside Vicky Kaushal.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The duo will be sharing the screen in a romantic movie ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’, and fans got a sneak peek when leaked photos from the shoot in Croatia surfaced on social media. In these pictures, Vicky Kaushal is seen lifting Tripti in his arms. The scene is for a song of the movie directed by Anand Tiwari, known for Bandish Bandits.
Tripti, who has been making headlines for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal,’ opened up about her experience. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, she shared, “The day he offered me the film, Sandeep sir had categorically told me, ‘Hey, this is the scene I want to shoot; I am looking at it this way. I promise you that it won’t be vulgar, that it will be aesthetically shot. But I have to look for your comfort. So if you are not comfortable, we will think of a different way to do it. But you need to tell me honestly.’”
Tripti revealed that she took some time before agreeing to the scene. To ensure her comfort, the entire set was closed down during the shoot, with only four people allowed. Monitors were turned off to create a more comfortable environment for the actress.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...