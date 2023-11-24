 Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of 'Sam Bahadur' release : The Tribune India

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of 'Sam Bahadur' release

Vicky, Sanya and Meghna are currently busy promoting the film

Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 24

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra have sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the release of their film ‘Sam Bahadur'.

Movie director Meghna Gulzar accompanied the actors.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a few pictures from his visit to the Golden Temple. He captioned them, "Shukr. Sabr. Sukoon."

Vicky, Sanya and Meghna are currently busy promoting the film.

Vicky wore a white kurta pyjama and a saffron-coloured head cover. Meghna and Sanya, on the other hand, wore ethnic suits.

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcases Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister. At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivers a powerful dialogue and says, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film is set to hit the theatres on December 1.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Instagram #Sikhs #Vicky Kaushal


