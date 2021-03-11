Video: 8-year-old Pak boy drives Toyota Fortuner with only 10-year-old sister for company, it does not impress people much

Chandigarh, April 27

A video of a eight-year-old Pakistani boy driving a Toyota Fortuner on the roads of Pakistan has gone viral. The kid is identified as Ayan and is said to have been driving since the age of six.

His 10-year-old sister is also seen standing in front of the Toyota Fortuner.

In the video, Ayan can be seen opening the SUV’s door and sitting in the driver’s seat. He then drives the car for a distance with confidence.

To manage the brakes, as his height is short, he sat on the edge of the seat. It helped him get his feet to the accelerate and brake pedals while navigating his way.

The video was shared by a YouTube channel, named Ayan and Areeba Show, on April 1.

”Today we will show you how an 8-year-old child can drive Toyota Fortuner. Anyone who saw Ayan driving was shocked, The video went viral. If you like this video, please like, share and subscribe to our channel,” read the description of the clip.

Many people have criticised the kid for driving the car. They also slammed his parents for putting his and others’ lives in danger.