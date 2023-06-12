Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

The bride thought she would make a grand entry at her big day. She, however, landed herself in trouble as she was caught on the way to her marriage riding a scooter without a helmet.

Sharing the hilarious video, the Delhi Police reminded netizens about the traffic rules and the repercussions one would face if the rules were flouted.

The video shows the bride in her wedding dress riding a scooter without a helmet.

In the background, ‘Vaari vaari jaaun’ from the movie 'Honeymoon Travels' is heard.

“Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe,” Delhi Police reposted the video adding a song and a challan.

The bride was fined Rs 6,000 for violating two rules--driving a two-wheeler without a helmet, which carries a fine of Rs 1,000 and for driving without a licence, which invites a penalty of Rs 5,000.

Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY!



Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe.@dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/CLx5AP9UN8 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2023

Twitter users seemed impressed by the police action and sense of humour and they were quick to react to the tweet.

What a wonderful and innovative way to explain the consequences of an offense 👌 @DelhiPolice https://t.co/nTBHQQi574 — Siddharth sharma (@siddharthjourno) June 10, 2023

I love Delhi Police for this ! @DelhiPolice https://t.co/YEGDdoIb5f — Ifrah Mufti Ahmad (@ifrahmufti) June 10, 2023

Now this should just be the beginning of actions taken against this kind of stupidity.



Kudos @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice https://t.co/NLNKEDBUSr — Gandharv (@thecrypticphilo) June 11, 2023

@DelhiPolice you are getting better at it with each passing day😃 https://t.co/8X030Ly740 — Esha Mazumdar (@EshaMazumdar) June 11, 2023

Road par "reel" viral hogi iski guarantee nahi hai, lekin aisi activity par challan "Real" me katega iski poori guarantee hai...



follow traffic rules and drive save! https://t.co/65TAC66MNu — Akhilesh Pandey, PRO (@akhileshPRO) June 10, 2023

