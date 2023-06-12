Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

Chandigarh, June 12
The bride thought she would make a grand entry at her big day. She, however, landed herself in trouble as she was caught on the way to her marriage riding a scooter without a helmet.
Sharing the hilarious video, the Delhi Police reminded netizens about the traffic rules and the repercussions one would face if the rules were flouted.
The video shows the bride in her wedding dress riding a scooter without a helmet.
In the background, ‘Vaari vaari jaaun’ from the movie 'Honeymoon Travels' is heard.
“Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe,” Delhi Police reposted the video adding a song and a challan.
The bride was fined Rs 6,000 for violating two rules--driving a two-wheeler without a helmet, which carries a fine of Rs 1,000 and for driving without a licence, which invites a penalty of Rs 5,000.
Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY!— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2023
Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe.@dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/CLx5AP9UN8
Twitter users seemed impressed by the police action and sense of humour and they were quick to react to the tweet.
What a wonderful and innovative way to explain the consequences of an offense 👌 @DelhiPolice https://t.co/nTBHQQi574— Siddharth sharma (@siddharthjourno) June 10, 2023
I love Delhi Police for this ! @DelhiPolice https://t.co/YEGDdoIb5f— Ifrah Mufti Ahmad (@ifrahmufti) June 10, 2023
Now this should just be the beginning of actions taken against this kind of stupidity.— Gandharv (@thecrypticphilo) June 11, 2023
Kudos @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice https://t.co/NLNKEDBUSr
@DelhiPolice you are getting better at it with each passing day😃 https://t.co/8X030Ly740— Esha Mazumdar (@EshaMazumdar) June 11, 2023
Road par "reel" viral hogi iski guarantee nahi hai, lekin aisi activity par challan "Real" me katega iski poori guarantee hai...— Akhilesh Pandey, PRO (@akhileshPRO) June 10, 2023
follow traffic rules and drive save! https://t.co/65TAC66MNu
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters
PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to cyclo...
Democratisation of technology important tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi
Was speaking to G20 development ministers through a video ad...
Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president
Besides, four state vice presidents, state general secretary...
Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City
Vanshika Chopra was walking the ramp when the iron pillar fe...
BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone
The farmer is apprehended from Bharopal village