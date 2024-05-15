Video: Chaos erupts at Gujarat's Rajkot International Airport over IndiGo flight delay

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 15

Tensions flared at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat earlier this week as frustrated passengers clashed with airline staff over flight delays and unavailability of food and beverages.

The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, saw angry passengers engaging in a verbal spat with IndiGo employees after a scheduled flight to Mumbai was delayed and eventually cancelled.

Gujarat: Passengers at Rajkot International Airport created a ruckus due to not receiving food on time pic.twitter.com/0xe731YFm4 — IANS (@ians_india) May 14, 2024

The Rajkot-Mumbai flight, originally set to depart at 7:40 pm, faced a delay of over two-and-a-half hours due to adverse weather conditions.

Swati Singh, one of the passengers, took to social media to voice her distress. Singh highlighted the ordeal faced by diabetic passengers who were left with no choice but to consume sugary food to manage their condition amid the delay. She criticised the airline’s handling of the situation, questioning why there were no penalties imposed on such corporations by the aviation ministry.

‘Another flight delayed by IndiGo, diabetic patients forced to eat suagary food to keep up with the inconvenience. The manager’s answer is ‘We have no option’. Why is the aviation ministry not putting penalties on big corporations like IndiGo airlines when the common man is suffering?’ Singh wrote in her post.

She also shared a video of an elderly woman addressing the IndiGo staff at the airport counter. The woman voiced her anger, noting that important tasks were disrupted due to the delay and stating their intent to escalate the complaint to IndiGo’s chairman in Delhi.

IndiGo has yet to respond publicly to the specific complaints raised by passengers at Rajkot Airport.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat #IndiGo #Social Media