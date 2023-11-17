Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 17

Legendary footballer David Beckham--who arrived in Mumbai to attend the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand—attended a private party hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his house on Thursday night.

A video shows a car arriving quietly at Mannat with Beckham's staff seated in the front seat, while the footballer sat in the back passenger's seat.

After the Wednesday’s match, actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja had hosted a bash for Beckham, which was attended by several B-town celebs marked their presence.

Apart from that, he also met the Ambani family on Wednesday and was gifted a Mumbai Indians jersey by them.

The jersey had the number seven that Beckham wore in his stint with iconic club Manchester United.

Beckham is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Beckham on the other hand is also considered one of the best footballers of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

With ANI inputs

