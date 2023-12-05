Video: House explodes in seconds after man fires flare gun to scare off cops serving search warrant

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 5

A massive explosion was reported in a locality in the US after a suspect fired a flare gun at police who were trying to serve a search warrant at a residence.

The incident occurred in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington, in the state of Virginia across the Potomac river from Washington.

A massive noise was heard around 8.20 pm on Monday. Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street.

Police in a Virginia suburb are investigating the explosion.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement that the suspect fired several shots inside the home and that an explosion happened. Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.