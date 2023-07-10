Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

Chandigarh, July 10
As heavy rain continued to lash Himachal Pradesh for the third day in a row, the rivers in the state are in spate.
Terrifying videos and pictures are pouring in from all over the state showing how the rivers are swallowing everything that comes in their way.
Gushing waters swallowed buses, vehicles uprooted trees and house in seconds.
#Manali right now....#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/UXfDN9VFXL— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) July 9, 2023
Scary video 😱 said to be from balad khaad in Baddi— ꪖꪀꪊ (@Secretttt24) July 9, 2023
मौसम विभाग #Rain #Heavyrainfall #Manali #Kullu#Chandigarh #Punjab#Flood #हिमाचल #HimachalPradesh #Himachal pic.twitter.com/CuEjQ8fCim
Somewhere in #HimachalPradesh. #rains #monsoon #Rivers #Kullu #manali pic.twitter.com/x70YWdQwsy— Saurabh Chauhan (@Saurabhjr) July 9, 2023
Raging #BeasRiver washed away a hotel in #Manali, #HimachalPradesh. #Heavyrainfall #rains— Saurabh Chauhan (@Saurabhjr) July 10, 2023
(Video shot on : July 9, 2023) pic.twitter.com/yYwCxiCSa7
A bus swept away by flood water in Manali, HP. #disaster #Himachal #manali #bus #earthquake #naturaldisaster #disasterrelief #flood #bencana #disasterpreparedness #gempabumi #emergency #fire #love #disastermanagement #bencanaalam #hurricane #disasterrecovery #help #earth #bhfyp pic.twitter.com/klj4KvLeu5— Kavita Raj Sanghaik (@KAVITARAJ5) July 9, 2023
Apparently Manali as per the channel sometime yesterday.#HimachalPradesh #Himachal #manali #Flood #mountains pic.twitter.com/CGsyjzSirY— Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) July 10, 2023
As many as 828 roads, including three national highways, are closed for vehicular traffic.
Rains have triggered landslides, damaging houses and left nine people dead, said Himachal minister Jagat Singh Negi.
The meteorological department issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in the state on Monday.
People have been asked to avoid venturing out, especially near rivers and nullahs, and remain vigilant for the next 24 hours as the Met department has warned of heavy rains.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record
9 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-relat...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way
Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoo...
After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel
Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...