Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 10

As heavy rain continued to lash Himachal Pradesh for the third day in a row, the rivers in the state are in spate.

Terrifying videos and pictures are pouring in from all over the state showing how the rivers are swallowing everything that comes in their way.

Gushing waters swallowed buses, vehicles uprooted trees and house in seconds.

As many as 828 roads, including three national highways, are closed for vehicular traffic.

Rains have triggered landslides, damaging houses and left nine people dead, said Himachal minister Jagat Singh Negi.

The meteorological department issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in the state on Monday.

People have been asked to avoid venturing out, especially near rivers and nullahs, and remain vigilant for the next 24 hours as the Met department has warned of heavy rains.