Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh, December 8

In a vibrant display of cultural pride, the Indian-American community lit up Times Square in New York City, with the rhythmic beats of garba, celebrating its inclusion in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Embracing the vibrant spirit of Garba in @TimesSquareNYC



🇮🇳🇺🇸Community members @FIA united in a joyous Garba celebration, honoring @UNESCO's recognition of ‘Garba of Gujarat’ as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



Celebrating the unifying spirit of #Garba at the… pic.twitter.com/WAVIizyklc — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) December 8, 2023

On Thursday evening, diaspora members from across the New York tri-state area converged in large numbers, adorning traditional garba attire to partake in the iconic Gujarati dance.

UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, during its 18th session in Kasane, Botswana, bestowed the prestigious recognition upon the ‘garba of Gujarat’. This marks India’s 15th inscription on the list.

Amidst the flashing billboards of Times Square, men and women showcased the intricate steps and vibrant rhythm of garba, captivating onlookers who enthusiastically joined the celebration.

Addressing the gathering, Acting Consul General of India in New York, Dr Varun Jeph, hailed the occasion as “momentus and historic”, emphasising that it signifies the celebration of India’s diverse and vibrant traditions.

Federation of India Associations NY-NJ-NE (FIA) and community members, in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in New York, orchestrated the grand event. FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya expressed gratitude to UNESCO for recognising garba, an ancient art form intertwined with the auspicious celebrations of Navratri in India.

Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global… https://t.co/9kRkLZ1Igt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, “Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global acknowledgement.”

The festivities in Times Square echoed the sentiment of unity, harmony,a nd the rich cultural tapestry that India proudly shares with the world.

