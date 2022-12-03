Video: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident

ANI

Mumbai, December 3

South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park has expressed her gratitude towards two young men who helped her out and "saved her on the street" and had lunch with them.

Taking to Twitter, Hyojeong on shared a snap from a restaurant with the two young men, whose names are identified from the caption as "Aditya" and "Atharva".

"Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya & Atharva" she wrote.

Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street👍

Aditya & Atharva pic.twitter.com/Cu9IYOjBMb — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) December 2, 2022

She also shared a video, introducing the two "Indian Heroes" to her followers.

"Finally meeting with Indian heroes. Be my guess for the lunch today!" she wrote.

Finally meeting with Indian heroes💜

Be my guess for the lunch today! pic.twitter.com/Um3lOeeciT — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) December 2, 2022

There was an outpouring of support for both the YouTuber and the two guys in the comments section.

"Aditya and Atharva is what India is all about. Kudos to the brave men," a user wrote.

"Proud Of U Brothers," another user wrote.

Park was harassed in Mumbai by two men while she was live-streaming on Thursday. The two youth, who had allegedly committed the crime in the Khar area of Mumbai, were sent to one-day police custody on the same day.

In an interview with ANI, the Korean YouTuber said that such incidents had happened with her in other countries also but action was taken quickly in India.

"I do not want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion for showing wonderful India to other countries," she added.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a video of the incident which went viral on social media, the Khar police registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused.