Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

Chandigarh, May 10
A shocking video of a masked man has emerged where he is using a belt to strangle a woman unconscious on a street in New York, before dragging her between two cars where he allegedly raped her.
The viral video showed the man trailing the woman as she walked along the street.
He took the belt, wrapping it around her neck, choked her, and then pulling her to the ground.
He then dragged her between two parked vehicles, where he allegedly sexuality assaulted her.
The incident dates back to May 1 in Bronx The man fled the scene but was caught on Thursday.
Below is the video:
NEW: New York City police are investigating a brutal attack and s*xual assault that happened in the Bronx— Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 9, 2024
45-year-old woman was followed by a man who put a belt around her neck, causing her to lose consciousness on May 1 around 3 a.m.
The man then dragged her behind a car and… pic.twitter.com/Q96XOffwvQ
