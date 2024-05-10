Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

A shocking video of a masked man has emerged where he is using a belt to strangle a woman unconscious on a street in New York, before dragging her between two cars where he allegedly raped her.

The viral video showed the man trailing the woman as she walked along the street.

He took the belt, wrapping it around her neck, choked her, and then pulling her to the ground.

He then dragged her between two parked vehicles, where he allegedly sexuality assaulted her.

The incident dates back to May 1 in Bronx The man fled the scene but was caught on Thursday.

Below is the video:

