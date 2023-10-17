Video: Woman rides bike as Zomato delivery partner on Indore streets; CEO Goyal responds

IANS

New Delhi, October 17

A recent post showing a video of a woman riding a motorcycle without a helmet dressed as a delivery partner of the online food delivery firm in Indore, has gone viral on social media.

Responding to the video, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified that the company had “absolutely nothing to do with this”.

A user posted the video on ‘X’ on Monday, saying: “Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll.”

Tagging the user's post, Goyal responded, saying: “We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have a Indore Marketing Head.”

“This seems to be someone just ‘free-riding’ on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic,” he added.

The video had gone viral with over 1.8 million views.

Several users expressed their opinions on this development.

"Nice of you Mr Deepinder that you clarify! Using someone's name and do whatever without a permission is offence, if I am not wrong” a user wrote.

"Haha glad you clarified immediately else you will be reached by many creators PAN India level," another user said.

