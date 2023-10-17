Video: Woman rides bike as Zomato delivery partner on Indore streets; CEO Goyal responds

IANS
New Delhi, October 17
A recent post showing a video of a woman riding a motorcycle without a helmet dressed as a delivery partner of the online food delivery firm in Indore, has gone viral on social media.
Responding to the video, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified that the company had “absolutely nothing to do with this”.
Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 17, 2023
We don’t endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don’t have a “Indore Marketing Head”.
This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds… https://t.co/xxNPU7vU8L
A user posted the video on ‘X’ on Monday, saying: “Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll.”
Tagging the user's post, Goyal responded, saying: “We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have a Indore Marketing Head.”
“This seems to be someone just ‘free-riding’ on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic,” he added.
The video had gone viral with over 1.8 million views.
Several users expressed their opinions on this development.
"Nice of you Mr Deepinder that you clarify! Using someone's name and do whatever without a permission is offence, if I am not wrong” a user wrote.
"Haha glad you clarified immediately else you will be reached by many creators PAN India level," another user said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage
CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’
Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here’s the complete list
In these countries, marriage between same-sex couples is leg...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence
Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...
Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dedicates it to film fraternity
She made her debut in Hindi films opposite Dev Anand in Guru...
Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group
The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...