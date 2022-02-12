Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

Chandigarh, February 12
In a shocking incident, a woman dangled her son between life and death for a day-to-day petty errand.
In a video, the mother is seen lowering her child from ninth floor of a residential building to the eighth floor using a bedsheet in Haryana's Faridabad.
Watch: Mother hangs son from 10th floor balcony by bedsheet to fetch saree #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/sFSkyBSRXU— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2022
The woman lowered her child to fetch her sari that had by mistake fallen on the eighth floor from her balcony. The video was shot by another resident from the area.
While the kid fetched the garment, three people hanging, perhaps family members, on the balcony looked on as the mother pulled him up and he struggled to brink back the cloth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...