Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 12

In a shocking incident, a woman dangled her son between life and death for a day-to-day petty errand.

In a video, the mother is seen lowering her child from ninth floor of a residential building to the eighth floor using a bedsheet in Haryana's Faridabad.

Watch: Mother hangs son from 10th floor balcony by bedsheet to fetch saree #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/sFSkyBSRXU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2022

The woman lowered her child to fetch her sari that had by mistake fallen on the eighth floor from her balcony. The video was shot by another resident from the area.

While the kid fetched the garment, three people hanging, perhaps family members, on the balcony looked on as the mother pulled him up and he struggled to brink back the cloth.

