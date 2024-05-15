Video of Aussies walking barefoot on streets grabs Internet’s attention

Chandigarh, May 15
The Internet’s attention was grabbed by a video showing many Australians walking barefoot across streets. The video was shared on X via handle @CensoredMen, which showed both men and women ditching footwear and even walking their dogs barefoot.
New Zealanders and their Australian cousins have adopted walking barefoot as a way of life. There isn’t a clear reason behind why it is so common to go barefoot. Some have attributed it to the influence of their indigenous cultures while others see it as evidence of a more casual, down-to-earth culture.
Posted on May 14, the video has received over 6.7 million views so far. While a section of social media users commented health benefits related to walking barefoot, others considered it embarrassing or risky.
🇦🇺 Is this a normal thing in Australia? pic.twitter.com/hxFVL0ufiP— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) May 13, 2024
One of the users commented: “Looks wonderful. Shoes are a prison of the feet and slavery of our toes” while other wrote, “Earthing is so beneficial for your health.”
The third user wrote: “How hard is it to wear tennis shoes? Not sandals, not flip flops, not crocs, not barefoot…Just be normal”, and the fourth commented: “Seems dangerous. What about broken glass or a nail?”
