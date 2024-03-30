Video of fake Coca-Cola drink goes viral, netizens express shock

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 30

A video of fake Coca-Cola brand has caused a stir among netizens, leading to concern over the authenticity of the top soft drink label.

The viral video shows men preparing a drink with readily available ingredients like cola syrup, water and food colour, and then pouring it into the ‘Coca-Cola’ bottles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOMOY TV (@somoynews_tv)

The incident has raised questions about the safety and quality control measures in place. The video also received comments like: “That’s why we should crush the bottle after we finished drinking”, “Aisi hi 2-3 videos aur bane jisse log automatic hi boycott krna start krde😂” and “But why do they allow this to be filmed 😕 thank God I don’t do soft drinks 😂”

The online controversy initiated by the video has intensified because the Coca-Cola company itself chose to remain silent on it.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.