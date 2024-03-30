Video of fake Coca-Cola drink goes viral, netizens express shock

Chandigarh, March 30
A video of fake Coca-Cola brand has caused a stir among netizens, leading to concern over the authenticity of the top soft drink label.
The viral video shows men preparing a drink with readily available ingredients like cola syrup, water and food colour, and then pouring it into the ‘Coca-Cola’ bottles.
View this post on Instagram
The incident has raised questions about the safety and quality control measures in place. The video also received comments like: “That’s why we should crush the bottle after we finished drinking”, “Aisi hi 2-3 videos aur bane jisse log automatic hi boycott krna start krde😂” and “But why do they allow this to be filmed 😕 thank God I don’t do soft drinks 😂”
The online controversy initiated by the video has intensified because the Coca-Cola company itself chose to remain silent on it.
