Video of Ramiz Raja saying 'Pakistan cricket can collapse without India's support' resurfaces amid Jay Shah's statement over refusal to tour the neighbouring country

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 20

Shifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan because of India's refusal to tour the country may prompt similar tit-for-tat reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the PCB said on Wednesday.

Secretary of the Indian board Jay Shah, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), said on Tuesday India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, and that the tournament itself would be shifted to a neutral venue.

The PCB said Shah's "unilaterally" made statement was issued "without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications".

#AsiaCup2023



Random Pakistanis on social media We'll boycott WC 2023



Meanwhile PCB chairman - pic.twitter.com/KFO6Kp1y45 — cricket troll corner (@adityaraj2kfrek) October 18, 2022

Amid all this, a video of PCB chief Ramiz Raja saying Pakistan cricket can collapse without India's support resurfaced. In the video, Ramiz states Indian business houses run Pakistan cricket, adding, "If tomorrow Indian PM decides he won't allow funding to Pakistan...PCB can collapse."

The ACC, which runs the Asia Cup, and tournament host PCB were not aware of any discussion regarding a rescheduling of the tournament, the Pakistan board has said. With inputs from Agencies