Video of train stunt on Mumbai suburban train goes viral, netizens ask police to take action

Mumbai, September 8
A video of a man performing dangerous stunts while hanging onto a suburban train in Mumbai went viral on social media on Friday, prompting netizens to demand a police case against the person.
In the video, the man can be seen standing on the edge of the footboard of the coach's door and jumping on to the tracks while the train slows down as it approaches a station platform.
Mumbai Local trains seems to be the perfect place to hone Stunt Skills.— मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) September 8, 2023
Harbor Line between Kurla Mankhurd..pic.twitter.com/iDOFSjHmDd
The video was uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night and the person who uploaded it sought a case against the stunt performer. The video has garnered more than 17,000 views in a few hours.
He shared the location as the stretch between Kurla and Mankhurd on Central Railway's Harbour Line.
Replying to the video, Railway Seva said on X the Railway Protection Force must take action, while the government railway police (GRP) asked the man who uploaded the video to share more details of the incident so that appropriate action could be taken.
