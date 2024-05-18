Video of young Nepali boy singing ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli’ song goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 18

Young boy’s rendition of the Nepali song ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli’ has taken social media by storm, amassing over 5 million views.

Filmed in Manang town in Nepal, the video features the boy singing amidst a stunning backdrop of flowers, green grass, and fluffy clouds, adding to the emotions of his performance.

The video has gone viral, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide, who have praised the boy’s impressive vocal abilities. A social media user posted in the comment section, “Bro lives in heaven”. Another user wrote, “Little guy singing from heaven and sending us the video”.

This is not the first time ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli’ has captured the internet’s attention. A previous viral video showcased a child dancing to the song at a school function, where the infectious energy and participation of other students garnered widespread applause.

