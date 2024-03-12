Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi on Tuesday tied the knot with "history-sheeter" Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' amid heavy police deployment in Delhi.

Choudhary arrived at the wedding venue from Haryana's Sonipat in an SUV.

He will be back in jail at 4 pm as parole ends. The couple will visit Sonepat on Wednesday for post wedding rituals.

#WATCH: Gangster couple Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Choudhary's wedding in Delhi's Dwarka. The court has granted 6 hours of parole with 200 cops in attendance for security. pic.twitter.com/LjLqpzvsPC — IANS (@ians_india) March 12, 2024

VIDEO | Gangster Kala Jathedi-Madam Minz wedding: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi arrives at banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/SIVFwomUF8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

Police made heavy security arrangements in and around the banquet hall, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, which has been booked by Sandeep's lawyer for Rs 51,000.

The Delhi Police made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster's notoriety and his previous record, according to sources.

Once a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head, Sandeep from Sonipat got a six-hour parole for his wedding from a Delhi court. With PTI inputs

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.