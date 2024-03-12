Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

Chandigarh, March 12
Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi on Tuesday tied the knot with "history-sheeter" Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' amid heavy police deployment in Delhi.
Choudhary arrived at the wedding venue from Haryana's Sonipat in an SUV.
He will be back in jail at 4 pm as parole ends. The couple will visit Sonepat on Wednesday for post wedding rituals.
#WATCH: Gangster couple Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Choudhary's wedding in Delhi's Dwarka. The court has granted 6 hours of parole with 200 cops in attendance for security. pic.twitter.com/LjLqpzvsPC— IANS (@ians_india) March 12, 2024
VIDEO | Gangster Kala Jathedi-Madam Minz wedding: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi arrives at banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/SIVFwomUF8— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024
Police made heavy security arrangements in and around the banquet hall, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, which has been booked by Sandeep's lawyer for Rs 51,000.
The Delhi Police made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster's notoriety and his previous record, according to sources.
Once a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head, Sandeep from Sonipat got a six-hour parole for his wedding from a Delhi court. With PTI inputs
