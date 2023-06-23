Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 23

A video showing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking an umbrella from a woman official escorting him and leaving her in the rain during his visit to France has gone viral.

Sharif is being trolled with many calling him "impolite" and “national embarrassment”.

The incident occurred when Sharif arrived in Paris to attend a two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit. The video shows Sharif arriving at Palais Brogniart where a protocol officer was waiting for him with an umbrella as it was raining.

Sharif said something to her and walked away with the umbrella leaving her drenched in the rain. Ever since the video was posted by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office, Sharif is facing criticism online.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Palais Brogniart to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France. #PMatIntFinanceMoot pic.twitter.com/DyV8kvXXqr — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 22, 2023

Shahbaz sharif snatches the umbrella from the girl, and leaves her getting drenched in the rain 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fam90fATEA — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 22, 2023