 Video: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan's new video from her wedding has glimpse of Fawad Khan; fans can't keep calm : The Tribune India

Video: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan's new video from her wedding has glimpse of Fawad Khan; fans can't keep calm

Video grabs. Courtesy: mahirahkhan and salimkarim/Insta



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

If you are chasing a dream-like fairy-tale marriage, do look at Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s wedding pictures and videos.

Not letting the buzz die, Mahira has shared yet another video from her wedding. The mesmerising video is perhaps from her sangeet where she is seen wearing a gorgeous lehenga while her husband Salim Karim is wearing a black sherwani.

Abida Parveen--renowned Pakistani singer and composer—is the chief attraction of the video.

Another attraction among the guests was the heartthrob Fawad Khan. Fawad Khan was seen sitting on stairs wearing a white kurta pajama.

"NO WAY FAWAD WAS THERE," wrote one. Another wrote,"I just noticed Fawad Khan in the most beautiful pose ever and I have melted like how💕❤️❤️". "I only see Fawad Khan 🌝", was another comment on video.  

"Anyone who knows me... knows.. Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respectAlhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr," Mahira wrote in the caption.

Below is the video:

Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim on October 1. This is her second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari. The couple parted ways in 2015. Mahira has a 13-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage.

#Pakistan

