Video: Pakistani TikTok star Hareem was getting her lip job done, but was forced to leave midway with one side of lip swollen; know why

Hareem Shah got into trouble for a video with hugh cash after which her bank accounts were frozen

Video: Pakistani TikTok star Hareem was getting her lip job done, but was forced to leave midway with one side of lip swollen; know why

A still from the video posted by Hareem Shah.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 1

Pakistani TikTok Star Hareem Shah shared a video of her botched lip job on Saturday, saying that she was forced to leave the procedure midway because the government froze her bank accounts.

The video shows Hareem Shah with half of her upper lip swollen-apparently a result of her leaving the lip filler treatment midway.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched a money-laundering probe against the TikTok star earlier this month after she claimed that she had travelled from Pakistan to the United Kingdom with a significant amount of cash.

In the video, which was filmed in the UK, Ms Shah explained that she had long wanted to get lip fillers. "I went to the clinic to get lip fillers today," she said, adding that the specialist had only just injected fillers on one side of her lips when she received a phone call informing her that the FIA had ordered all her bank accounts be frozen.

Shah said that she left the clinic after receiving the phone call because she realised that getting lip fillers is expensive and her accounts had been frozen.

Shah landed in trouble earlier this month.

In a video, dated January 10, the TikTok star was seen sitting down with two stacks of British pounds. Showing the money, the social media star said that this was the first time she had carried a "heavy amount" from Pakistan to London.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue's website, a passenger can bring any amount of any foreign currency to Pakistan but "taking out foreign currencies is permitted up to US$ 10,000 unconditionally."

The FIA statement said the inquiry against Shah was launched under laws pertaining to foreign exchange laws and her "visa, immigration and travel documents have been obtained.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

2
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

3
Nation

Lt Gen Pande to take charge as Army Vice Chief today

4
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress rethinks on Khadoor Sahib, Adampur seats

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

7
Punjab

High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

8
Business

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

9
Punjab Election

Tough going for CM Charanjit Channi in Chamkaur Sahib

10
Trending

Thai man with 8 wives has drawn up rota to decide who gets to be with him

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget shortly

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Budget: 30 pc tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 pc TDS on buy/sale

Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale

The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into ‘right hands’

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh Administration allows opening of varsity, college campuses

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

Patiala Civil Surgeon misusing position: SAD candidate

Fire at establishment branch: Five months on, Punjabi University committee yet to finalise report

Samyukt Kisan Morcha members set PM Modi's effigy on fire in Patiala