Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a video from the Indian dressing room after ICC World Cup finals loss where he is heard having a pep talk with the players.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November.



The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament.



(Video:… pic.twitter.com/ZqYIakoIIj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Trying to lift their spirits, the PM spoke to the players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

"Aap log poora 10-10 game jeet ke aaye ho, yeh toh hota rehta hai. Muskuraiye bhai, desh aap logon ko dekh raha hai. Maine socha mil lun sab ko.” Modi said.

Speaking to Ravindra Jadeja, the PM said, "Kya babu,” and to Jasprit Bumrah he asked: “Tum Gujarati bolte ho, (both laughed as Bumrah replied thori thori)".

The Prime Minster also praised Mohammed Shami who ended the tournament as the top wicket-taker. "Arrey Shami, bahut accha kiya iss baar," and he hugged him.

The Indian cricket team lost the final battle against Australia by 6 wickets on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi was present at the stadium to watch the Indian team take on Australia in a bid to end the 12-year wait for the ODI World Cup.

#Narendra Modi