Video shows friend stealing cash from groom's garland; netizen comments ‘Ab isi paise se gift dega’

Chandigarh, April 8
This video of a man stealing money from the garland of his friend - the groom - at a wedding has left the internet in splits.
In the video, the groom is surrounded by his relatives and friends, just then his friend, who is sitting next to him, robs a few currency notes from the garland of the groom and puts them in his pocket.
“Ab isi paise se gift dunga”, commented one, another wrote “Indian money heist”.
“This is business,” added another.
