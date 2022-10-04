Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 4

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan has exchanged wedding vows with his fiance Dr Mehreen Qazi at a lavish ceremony. It was after six months of his ex-wife Tina Dabi’s wedding that Aamir Khan tied the nuptial knot with Dr Mehreen.

Unlike Dabi’s marriage—which was a simple ceremony with only close ones in attendance—Khan’s wedding was a grand affair.

Tina Dabi married fellow officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April. Athar made the announcement about his new relationship status with Dr Mehreen by sharing a series of photos of breathtaking videos on Instagram.

The caption read, “Qubool hai, a special song composed for the beautiful wedding ceremony of Athar and Mehreen”.

In the wedding video, both Athar and Mehreen could be seen exchanging the wedding vows with the IAS officer saying ‘Qubool hai’ three times in accordance with Islamic practice. The newlyweds looked extremely beautiful and happy in their ethnic dresses.

It was July that Athar had announced his engagement with Dr Mehreen. Mehreen is a practising doctor and has degrees in medicine from the UK and Germany.

Athar’s first marriage to Tina Dabi



Athar Aamir Khan’s first marriage was with Tina Dabi. Athar was the second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch. Originally from Anantnag in Kashmir, he has studied electrical engineering from IIT-Mandi. After that, he started preparing for the UPSC.

The two met for the first time in Mussoorie where they were taking IAS training. In an interview, Tina had said that she had fallen in love with Athar at first sight. After the training was over, both of them got married in 2018. However, this marriage did not last long.

