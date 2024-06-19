Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 19

Amid the ongoing heatwave, SpiceJet passengers travelling from Delhi to Darbhanga (SG 476) had to wait inside an aircraft without air conditioning (AC) for over an hour, with several feeling unwell.

A video tweeted by ANI, showed passengers getting restless as they fanned themselves with whatever they got their hands on. Many were seen wiping sweat from their faces and foreheads.

#WATCH | SpiceJet passengers travelling from Delhi to Darbhanga (SG 476) had to wait inside an aircraft without air conditioning (AC) for over an hour amid the ongoing heatwave, with several feeling unwell. pic.twitter.com/cIj2Uu1SQT — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal, the weather office said.

With no respite from heatwave conditions, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and exhaustion. As per Met Dept, on June 20, the city can expect light rainfall induced by a fresh western disturbance.

