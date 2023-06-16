Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

Chandigarh, June 16
Actor Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is getting married with his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Drisha is the great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy.
The Deol bungalow was all lit up and hosted the mehendi after traditional haldi and sangeet ceremonies.
Karan Deol wore a golden kurta-pyjama and was seen smiling as he arrived in his car. Drisha's name could also be seen scribbled on his hand with mehendi.
His father was dressed in a light pink T-shirt and white pants. The actor happily showed the henna on his hands.
A video of Sunny Deol dancing with his father Dharmendra to the song 'Morni banke' from the 2018 film 'Badhaai Ho' is trending big time.
Dharmendra, in the clip, can be seen dancing his heart out in a typical Punjabi style.
Dharmendra, in the clip, can be seen dancing his heart out in a typical Punjabi style.
Keep showering the love & Book ticket for #Gadar .@iamsunnydeol @Anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma @ameesha_patel @ZeeStudios_ @NishitShawHere @UpdateBolly pic.twitter.com/wvnqR1KaQh
Karan's uncles--Bobby and Abhay Deol--have also shared pictures from their nephew's wedding celebrations.
Karan and Drisha got engaged a few months ago. The couple have opted for an intimate wedding, but will host a grand reception in Mumbai.
