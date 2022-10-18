Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 18

The luxuriant ship, Titanic, was said to be “unsinkable”, but it did go down. We last saw the remains of it in the movie Titanic. Now, an American woman named Renata Rojas saved money for over 30 years to fund her trip to see the wreckage of the Titanic ship which sank in 1912.

Renata spent $250,000 (around Rs 2 crore) for the trip to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean to see the remains of the ship which sank 110 years ago.

A clip shared by BBC News on Instagram documented, a woman fulfilling her lifelong dream of seeing the Titanic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

She paid a large sun of $250,000 (close to Rs 2 crore) to visit the wreckage of the Titanic.

Her dream of seeing the remains of the gigantic ship began when she was a child, and no one had found the location of the Titanic.

The woman studied science and took up oceanography with the hope of being the first person to find the luxurious ship’s wreckage. But during her first week of college, the wreckage was found. She began saving for a visit to the Titanic.

As many as 2,200 people were onboard, when the giant ship sank killing at least 1,500. The Titanic wreckage site is now considered an underwater UNESCO Heritage site.