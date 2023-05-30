Video: Were Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan ‘overacting’ as they celebrate CSK’s IPL win? At least netizens think so

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

Monday’s night Indian Premier League (IPL) championship between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans was filled with thrilling moments.

The Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title in the final over of a rain-shortened match against the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were also spotted watching the Chennai Super Kings win their fifth IPL title live at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on Instagram in which the duo is seen beaming after Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four on the final two balls, ensuring the team's triumph in the finals.

Taking to the Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Badle tere Mahi, leke jo koi saari, duniya bhi dede agar, to kise duniya chahiye. Mahi for the win. Jaadu you rockstar! What a match! GT... the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal."

The video captures the co-stars' upbeat personalities perfectly. The video caught the interest of internet users. While some people enjoyed seeing both of them enjoy the atmosphere, others felt they were pretending.

A user wrote "Gt jeet jaati to bhi yehi kartey aap dono...." while another commented, "good actors doing acting in match."

Meanwhile, prior to the match, Vicky was seen eating Gujarati dishes such as dhokla, jalebi, khandvi, and more. The actor also posted a photo of himself posing behind a table laden with fafda and jalebi. The dish was arranged so that it read, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are awaiting the release of their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', a romantic comedy directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. It also stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Inaamulhaq in addition to Sara and Vicky. The film will be released on June 2nd. Nowadays, the entire team can be seen promoting the film at various events.