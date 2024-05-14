Video: When Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar wanted to abduct Sonali Bendre in case she said no to his marriage proposal

Chandigarh, May 14
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had once wanted to propose to actress Sonali Bendre.
In an old interview, Akhtar had expressed his fondness for the actress and said that he would propose her for marriage.
View this post on Instagram
Going a step ahead, he jokingly went on to say that in case she refused the proposal, he would abduct the actress.
YouTuber Shubhankhar Mishra, in a conversation with Bendre, spoke about the topic during his podcast.
However, the actress said she was not sure if it was true.
“I don’t know how true this is, even in those times there used to be fake news,” she said.
And when Mishra said that former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also admired the actress, she was seen blushing.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for deficiency in service under Consumer Protection Act, rules Supreme Court
The top court overrules the National Consumer Disputes Redre...
With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency
PM Modi is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat,...
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...
Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi
On April 27, Pro-Khalistan slogans were written on walls of ...