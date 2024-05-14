Video: When Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar wanted to abduct Sonali Bendre in case she said no to his marriage proposal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had once wanted to propose to actress Sonali Bendre.

In an old interview, Akhtar had expressed his fondness for the actress and said that he would propose her for marriage.

Going a step ahead, he jokingly went on to say that in case she refused the proposal, he would abduct the actress.

YouTuber Shubhankhar Mishra, in a conversation with Bendre, spoke about the topic during his podcast.

However, the actress said she was not sure if it was true.

“I don’t know how true this is, even in those times there used to be fake news,” she said.

And when Mishra said that former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also admired the actress, she was seen blushing.

