Video: Why does media always tell lies? Shehnaaz Gill gets angry when asked about rumours of her dating Raghav Juyal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 19

Big boss fame Shehnaaz Gill was recently in news for dating ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ co-star Raghav Juyal. When asked about the alleged rumours, Shehnaaz Gill lost it.

Shehnaaz took a dig at the media for spreading rumours about her. She also clarified that just because someone happens to hang out together doesn’t mean they are dating.

Addressing the rumours, Shehnaaz Gill said, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai (Why does the media always tell lies?)." She added, "Just because we're standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn't mean we are dating...I will get hyper now."

The Bigg Boss 13 star was reported to shares a warm bond with the choreographer-turned-actor and allegedly also took a vacation with him.

Their pictures from the same location and their closeness had led the rumour that the two were dating.

