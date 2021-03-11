Video: Why does media always tell lies? Shehnaaz Gill gets angry when asked about rumours of her dating Raghav Juyal

Chandigarh, August 19
Big boss fame Shehnaaz Gill was recently in news for dating ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ co-star Raghav Juyal. When asked about the alleged rumours, Shehnaaz Gill lost it.
Shehnaaz took a dig at the media for spreading rumours about her. She also clarified that just because someone happens to hang out together doesn’t mean they are dating.
View this post on Instagram
Addressing the rumours, Shehnaaz Gill said, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai (Why does the media always tell lies?)." She added, "Just because we're standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn't mean we are dating...I will get hyper now."
The Bigg Boss 13 star was reported to shares a warm bond with the choreographer-turned-actor and allegedly also took a vacation with him.
Their pictures from the same location and their closeness had led the rumour that the two were dating.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...