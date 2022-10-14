Video: Wife spots husband shopping with girlfriend on Karwa Chauth, thrashes him in busy Ghaziabad market

Chandigarh, October 14
A woman on Thursday beat her up husband at a busy Ghaziabad market after she caught him shopping with his girlfriend on Karwa Chauth.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The wife, along with some of her friends, grabbed her husband by the collar and beat him up.
A large crowd gathered at the spot.
When the man's girlfriend tried to rescue him, she, too, was thrashed.
करवा चौथ के दिन दूसरी महिला काे शॉपिंग करवाने आया था पति। पत्नी ने पकड़ा। https://t.co/T3jB1xVOWn pic.twitter.com/gSFGxGaghn— Ankit tiwari/अंकित तिवारी (@ankitnbt) October 13, 2022
According to reports, the wife was staying with her parents after a fight with her husband. She had come with her mother to shop on Karwa Chauth. That is when she spotted her husband with the woman.
After the video of the incident went viral on social media, police took action against the man for causing a public nuisance.
