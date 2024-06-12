Video: Yuvraj Singh telling Shahid Afridi that Pakistan will defeat India when they were 40 runs away from win breaks the Internet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi are the two ambassadors of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

A video of the two in a conversation during India's win over Pakistan on Sunday has gone insanely viral on social media.

In the video, Yuvraj and Afridi are having a hilarious conversation about the India-Pakistan match.

Afridi seemed upset after Pakistan was unable to win the match despite bundling India out for just 119 runs.

He even said that Yuvraj predicted a Pakistan victory when they were 40 runs away from the win.

Yuvraj responded that although he said that, he was confident about India winning the match.

Below is the conversation:

Chit Chat of Shahid Afridi with Yuvraj Singh Regarding #PakvsInd Match pic.twitter.com/tMCfZdCt0Z — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) June 11, 2024

Yuvraj: Lala, why are you sad? What happened?

Afridi: Isn't it fair that I am sad? Was this a match we (Pakistan) should have lost? When we needed to score 40 runs to win, Yuvraj told me "Lala, congratulations! I am leaving, won't watch the rest of the game". I told him 'Yuvi, chaalis runs bohut hain iss pitch pe. Itni jaldi mubarakbaad na de mujhe

Yuvraj: I told you Pakistan will win, but I was still confident that we (India) can win it from there. Winning and losing is part of the game, what's important is that our bonhomie should continue.

India has won both their matches against Ireland and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

