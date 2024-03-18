Vijay Mallya congratulates RCB women’s team only to encounter brutal memes on Internet

Chandigarh, March 18
As Vijay Mallya congratulated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women’s team for winning Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 on X, the post set the Internet ablaze with memes and sarcastic humour.
The former owner of the RCB’s men’s team, Mallya, also urged the men’s team to take inspiration for the upcoming IPL. This added to the intensity of the jesty content that was already surfacing online. He posted: “It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck.”
Heartiest congratulations to the RCB Women’s Team for winning the WPL. It would be a fantastic double if the RCB Men’s Team won the IPL which is long overdue. Good Luck.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 17, 2024
In response to economic offender Vijay Mallya’s post on X, one of the online users posted: “Sir, your loan EMI payment is also Overdue!” Another user wrote: “Ye Vijay Mallya bhi na bich bich me tweet kr ke Indian agencies ko unki aukaat dikhate rahta hai”
Sir, your loan EMI payment is also Overdue! #VijayMallya #RCBChampions #RCB https://t.co/gfS0MOAwMm— Money Matters (@_M0neyMatters) March 18, 2024
Many videos and graphics have been curated into brutal content, targeting Mallya’s men’s team that awaits IPL title and financial frauds. “Kya pata Vijay Mallya issi khushi mai India wapis aa jaye,” wrote a netizen.
#RCBvsDC #RoyalChallengersBangalore #RCBChampions #ViratKohli𓃵 #EllysePerry #VijayMallya #WPLFinals #WPL2024 #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/4wCpmV7mus— B_Akki 🦋 (@NiteshBokhare) March 18, 2024
Vijay Mallya talking about something long overdue pic.twitter.com/pB6bJ3MB4T— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 17, 2024
Vijay Mallya in UK right now 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/omrmMxupZL— Kohli’s 235 (@rahulsinggghhh) March 17, 2024
