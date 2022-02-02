Viral: Bhopal bride dances on a gypsy in her own baraat

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

A video showing a bride dancing on the bonnet of a gypsy while taking out her baraat (wedding procession) has gone viral. Bhawna, the bride from Bairagarh in Bhopal, danced all the way to her husband’s house as the onlookers cheered. Some even joined the celebration, dancing to popular Bollywood songs. The video of a thrilled Bhavna, dressed in bridal attire, enjoying her wedding procession with a lot of fanfare, is winning praise for breaking stereotypes.

Take a look:

According to reports, the bride had insisted that she would marry only if she was allowed to take out the processing at her wedding. Her father, who was initially reluctant, fearing the reactions of his relatives and community, happily gave in to the demand of his daughter.

In Hindu tradition, it is the groom who arrives at the bride’s home or the wedding venue with a baraat. But Bhavna, an IT professional, is happy and believes she is the first one in Bhopal to have reversed the tradition by going to her in-laws’ house to fetch her groom.