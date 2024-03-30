Viral ‘chat' post claiming Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘savage’ reply in court is fake news

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 30

An alleged fake chat between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that during a courtroom exchange in a Delhi Court has surfaces online.

In the alleged post, Kejriwal questioned Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V Raju, asking him whether he would arrest Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if he paid them Rs 100 crore.

BOOM found that the viral exchange between Kejriwal and ASG SV Raju was fake and it did not occur in the Delhi courtroom as being claimed on social media.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on March 21 arrested Kejriwal for his alleged role in the liquor policy case.

The viral exchange was posted on X by the handle AAP Ka Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta), with the caption, "SAVAGE BY ARVIND KEJRIWAL. Arvind Kejriwal in Court : Why have you arrested me? ASG Raju : We have a statement against you. Kejriwal : So if I say I gave 100 crores to Modi and Amit Shah, will you go and arrest them basd on my statement? Judge and ASG both went quiet"

