Viral: Pakistani couple grooving to Bipasha’s ‘Beedi Jalaile’ sets the dance floor at wedding function on fire

Chandigarh, January 10
A video of an elderly Pakistani couple dancing their hearts out to Beedi Jalaile has gone viral online. The clip was shared on Instagram by a wedding photographer based in Pakistan.
The now-viral video was shared by a page called Signature by Bilal Ijaz. The clip shows the Pakistani couple dancing at a wedding function to the iconic song from the 2006 film Omkara.
View this post on Instagram
The woman is wearing a graceful maroon sharara and the man is dressed up in a kurta pajama.
The unmatchable chemistry and grace between the two is incredible.
The video has amassed over three million views.
