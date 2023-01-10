Viral: Pakistani couple grooving to Bipasha’s ‘Beedi Jalaile’ sets the dance floor at wedding function on fire

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 10

A video of an elderly Pakistani couple dancing their hearts out to Beedi Jalaile has gone viral online. The clip was shared on Instagram by a wedding photographer based in Pakistan.

The now-viral video was shared by a page called Signature by Bilal Ijaz. The clip shows the Pakistani couple dancing at a wedding function to the iconic song from the 2006 film Omkara.

The woman is wearing a graceful maroon sharara and the man is dressed up in a kurta pajama.

The unmatchable chemistry and grace between the two is incredible.

The video has amassed over three million views.