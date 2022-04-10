Viral photo: Old Maruti 800 car’s panel reads ‘Ex-Class Monitor’, netizens initiate meme fest

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 10

Social media is the repository of viral pictures. Many unusual videos and pictures keep doing rounds here which grab the attention of people. A viral image that has surfaced on Twitter shows an old red Maruti 800 car with a panel above its number plate which reads ‘Ex-Class Monitor’.

The culture of denoting caste, position and political association on vehicles is quite prevalent in India, but such pictures are rarely seen.

The viral picture has been shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma.

Netizens have flooded comment section with hilarious memes.

Long ago,I was holding same title😂 — Sanjeet (@Sanjeetggn) April 8, 2022

Yeh gazetted h ya non-gazetted..😀 — Prem@zeal (@zeal_prem) April 8, 2022