Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

Chandigarh, November 3

A Twitter employee shared an image of his manager sleeping on the office floor at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. The photo was taken after Elon Musk purchased Twitter.

Esther Crawford was clicked wrapped in a sleeping bag and an eye mask behind a table and some chairs.

"When you need something from your boss at Elon Twitter," the employee captioned the picture, indicating it was taken after Elon Musk purchased Twitter. "Doing hard things requires sacrifice," Crawford tweeted in response to her picture.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

The new Twitter Boss is likely to eliminate half of the micro-blogging platform's workforce to cut costs and more details on how many people might be impacted have started to emerge, a media report has said. Additionally, he also intends to remove Twitter's "forever" work-from-home policy.



Below are a few reactions.

Does your boss treat you with dignity or make you sleep on the floor? https://t.co/6Qy8r6AbtE — Emergency Workplace Organizing (@organizeworkers) November 3, 2022

Most people would have deleted a tweet like this after being dunked on all day, but performative work is exactly that: performative. She doesn't care if YOU see it. She wants HIM to see it and she wants her team to see it and keep grinding.



Don't lick the boot that stomps on you https://t.co/tbs17wzyFU — Addison (@corpAltAddison) November 2, 2022

Imagine trying to pretend this is normal. https://t.co/IQ67Nd60c3 — Carl (@PooWithEyes) November 2, 2022

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines you should #UpdateYourResumeAndLeave https://t.co/hhCk4a6rcV — Mark Cerqueira (@markmcerqueira) November 2, 2022

