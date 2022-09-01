Viral video: Airhostess greets toddler son onboard flight, netizens go ‘aww’

ANI

Washington, September 1

A heartwarming video of an air hostess onboarding her toddler is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video was posted by the official account of the air hostess (Flygirl Trigil).

In the video, the toddler could be seen stepping onto the flight and giving his boarding pass and passport to a cabin crew member, who is also her mother. "The biggest VIP I've ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai #myson,” read the caption of the post.

Further in the video, the flight attendant is seen greeting her child on the aircraft. The duo could be seen sharing a tender hug at the end of the video. The toddler is also seen waving at the camera in the end.

This adorable video has awed netizens ever since it was uploaded. Thousands of people have liked and commented on the post. The comment area was swamped by heart and love-struck emojis from online users.

An onliner-user commented," Oh my goodness! So cuteee and adorable."

Another said, "That's the most beautiful video. sooo cute." A third commented, "Aww..What a cutieeeeee," while a fourth added, "Now that is excessively cute!". "So beautiful," commented an Instagram user. "The sweetest," wrote another. "Omg that's so cute !!!!" said another one. "The best video that I have ever seen recently really," wrote another.

The post also includes a photo of the mother smiling with her son and spouse. Posted a week ago, the post has gathered more than 11.8k likes on it, so far.