Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Chandigarh, March 29

Anand Mahindra is believed to be someone who keeps his eyes sharp on the social media to witness inspiring, unconventional and incredible stuff that floats around. He remains proactive on social media and often extends his helping hand towards people with talent but devoid of opportunities. Sometimes he even share light hearted and funny moments that trend on social media. In his latest tweet, Mahindra shared a video featuring a man riding a bicycle. The original video, however, was posted by Prafull MBA chai wala on Twitter.

The viral video shows a man riding his bicycle with a huge sack of husk on his head, balancing it without even touching the handle bars. As the video proceeds further, the man smoothly turns his bicycle just by shifting his body balance, with his hands still holding the sack tightly.

"This man is a human Segway, with a built-in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don’t get spotted or trained," Mahindra wrote in the caption.

This man is a human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don’t get spotted or trained… pic.twitter.com/8p1mrQ6ubG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2022

The video has garnered over 800k views and tons of reactions. People across social media are hailing the incredible talent of this man.

