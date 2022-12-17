Viral video: Auto driver pushes Mercedes with leg after luxury car ‘broke down’, netizens having field day

Chandigarh, December 17
India is an acclaimed nation for its innovative technique called ‘Jugaad’. People here, most of the times, evolve a way out to help themselves or even each other in times of complications. The testimony to the aforementioned statement got witnessed when video of an auto driver pushing a Mercedes car from behind with his foot while driving his three wheeler got viral.
The video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media platforms for quite some time now. The red Mercedes could be seen with its hazardous lights on while the auto driver flawlessly pushes it forward with his leg.
KP ❤️🤣— पुणेरी स्पिक्स™ Puneri Speaks (@PuneriSpeaks) December 15, 2022
संकटकाळी मदतीला येणारा एक रिक्षावाला मित्र पाहिजेच...💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/qRpcm2F8RX
The incident is reported to be from Pune, as per description written in the post.
Since being shared the video has accumulated over 6,000 views. Netizens have found the video hilarious and are sharing rib-tickling memes.
😁😁— ग़ैब (@AnkajiP) December 15, 2022
Bajaj 1 : 0 Mercedes@MercedesAMG— Mit (@mitech666) December 15, 2022
When your rich best friend needs help..— VGS (@venki1992gs) December 16, 2022
Helping Nature Of Auto Wala 👍❤💯💪— Shankar Laudya (@laudya_shankar) December 17, 2022
