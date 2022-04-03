Viral video: 'Ball of fire' coming down from sky sparks curiosity across Maharashtra, MP, Gujarat

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 3

In what left the viewers stunned, footage of a blazing streak of light cutting through night sky was reported over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat late Saturday night. Though it’s not yet known as to what the ‘ball of fire’ was but it appeared to be a meteor shower.

Sightings were reported from Nagpur in Maharashtra and Jhabua, Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh and in Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat.

गुजरात में आज रात कई इलाकों में लोगों ने एक अवकाशीय पिंड (शायद उल्का पिंड) को काफी देर तक ज़मीन की ऒर आते हुए देखा इसके कई विडिओ भी वायरल हुए हैं



अक्सर मिटियोर 5-10 सेकेण्ड तक नज़र आते हैं पर ये आग का गोला लगभग 2 मिनिट तक ट्रैवल करता हुआ दिखा, ये क्या था?? @indiatvnews@isro pic.twitter.com/vkPDYTLFUK — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) April 2, 2022

Often called 'shooting stars', meteors are rocky objects, which enter the Earth's atmosphere at a tremendous speed. NDTV quoted Rajendra Gupta, Superintendent of the 300-year-old Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, who said, "This appears to be ulkapind (meteorites). Their fall is common."

Scientists said that the object which could be space debris or meteorite can be identified only after its debris is studied.

The Times of India quoted astrophysicist Dr Pankaj Joshi saying it could either be a big meteorite or space debris.

.