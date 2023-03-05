Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 5

We come across many video on Internet where people portray their unusual talents which are often captivating. A video in the streak has been making the rounds on internet where a man could be seen inviting murder of crows by cawing like them.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account, trolls_official. The man has been regarded as Crowman of India.

The video is said to be from MP’s Bhopal where the man standing in a ground with few people makes loud cry resembling that of crows. No sooner did he finishes a crow appears in the sky. As he continues to make the cawing sound, the sky within few seconds get shrouded with the murder of ravens.

Since being shared the video has amassed over 1 lakh likes. Netizens are impressed and calling him desi Itachi Uchiha, a character in Japanese series.