Viral video: Bihar woman came to see ‘mela’ with alleged ‘boyfriend’ of other girl, gets brutally beaten up by latter’s gang of 5

Chandigarh, November 30
A video of a gang of 5 girls fiercely thrashing a woman is making the rounds on social media. The incident reportedly took place during Sonepur Mela in Saran district of Bihar, where the victim had come to see the fair along with the boyfriend of one of the girl’s in the gang, as per a report of India Today.
The entire incident was caught on camera.
Bihar: Five girls fight for a boyfriend, in Sonpur's mela.— Daily News India (@DNI_official_TT) November 29, 2022
The girls saw that the guy was roaming with another girl, and they attacked her.
Reports of clothes being torn as well. pic.twitter.com/DHAtW0yOgr
The video shows the woman being brutally flogged by a gang of 5. They could be seen kicking, slapping and dragging the woman while the onlookers silently watch the act.
However, a boy could be seen trying to rescue the girl from the attack but his little efforts seem scanty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India GDP growth slips to 6.3 pc in Q2, dragged down by manufacturing, mining sectors
GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarte...
India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China
The 18th edition of India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh A...
Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...
48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia
Coivd-style pandemics to become more common in future