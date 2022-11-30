Viral video: Bihar woman came to see ‘mela’ with alleged ‘boyfriend’ of other girl, gets brutally beaten up by latter’s gang of 5

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 30

A video of a gang of 5 girls fiercely thrashing a woman is making the rounds on social media. The incident reportedly took place during Sonepur Mela in Saran district of Bihar, where the victim had come to see the fair along with the boyfriend of one of the girl’s in the gang, as per a report of India Today.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

Bihar: Five girls fight for a boyfriend, in Sonpur's mela.



The girls saw that the guy was roaming with another girl, and they attacked her.



Reports of clothes being torn as well. pic.twitter.com/DHAtW0yOgr — Daily News India (@DNI_official_TT) November 29, 2022

The video shows the woman being brutally flogged by a gang of 5. They could be seen kicking, slapping and dragging the woman while the onlookers silently watch the act.

However, a boy could be seen trying to rescue the girl from the attack but his little efforts seem scanty.