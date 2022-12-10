Viral video: Bull enters wedding venue, causes scare among guests

Chandigarh, December 10
A video of a bull entering a wedding venue is getting viral across social media platforms.
The 15-second video shows the beast, seemingly on rampage, running across wedding venue. As one of the onlookers tries to shoo it away from the venue, latter runs towards him pointing its horns with the man having a close shave.
बिन बुलाए बाराती...#bull #wedding #TrendingNow #Trending #viral pic.twitter.com/4LPMo6OhCt— Narendra Singh (@NarendraNeer007) December 8, 2022
The people around were seen tensed anticipating the damages the giant animal could cause.
However, much to the alleviation of the people present, the bull moves out of the venue after a brief trepidation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy
Oath to be taken on Sunday at 11 am
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister’s post
He has served as state president of all 3 wings of Congress—...
Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief
Chief of the Air Staff said Ukraine conflict has underlined ...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...